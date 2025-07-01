Israeli Air Force F-16I with a BLU-109 JDAM. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit/ commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

The US State Department has approved a potential $510m foreign military sale (FMS) of munitions guidance kits, along with munition support and other related equipment to Israel.

The Israeli government seeks to procure 3,845 units of KMU-558B/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits compatible with the BLU-109 bomb and 3,280 units of KMU-572 F/B JDAM guidance kits suitable for the MK 82 bomb body.

The agreement also encompasses non-major defence equipment items such as engineering services, logistics, and technical support from both the US government and contractors, in addition to other related elements of logistics and program support.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the deal.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” DSCA said.

The capability acquisition will enhance Israel’s capability to defend its borders, critical infrastructure, and urban areas.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The agency said: “This proposed sale will increase the interoperability with US forces and conveys US commitment to Israel’s security and armed forces modernisation.”

Boeing has been named as the primary contractor for this deal.

A portion of the JDAM guidance kit requirement may be sourced from existing US government stocks.

In February 2025, the US State Department sanctioned two potential FMS of weapons, worth an estimated total cost of $7.41bn (NIS26.5bn), to Israel.

On 30 June, the High Court in London dismissed a challenge brought by Al-Haq, a Palestinian NGO based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, over the UK’s arms exports to Israel, reported Reuters.

The legal action targeted Britain’s decision to export components for F-35 fighter jets to Israel.

The judges stated that the UK’s involvement in the global F-35 programme is not a matter for the courts to adjudicate.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up