3D illustration of AIM-120 AMRAAM with active radar guidance system. Credit: Mike Mareen/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) to Germany, comprising AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and associated equipment, with an estimated value of $1.23bn (€1.04bn).

Germany seeks to purchase up to 400 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs, along with 12 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAM guidance sections that feature advanced positioning capabilities through Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module or M-Code technology.

Additionally, the package includes one AIM-120 AMRAAM Integrated Test Vehicle.

The proposed sale also encompasses a suite of non-major defence equipment (MDE) items like telemetry kits, control sections, containers, support equipment, test sets, encryption devices, spare parts, consumables, repair and return support, and weapons system support software.

Comprehensive logistics and programme support elements are part of the deal as well.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has fulfilled its obligation by notifying Congress of the potential transaction.

RTX is slated to be the principal contractor for the sale.

This sale is intended to bolster the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by enhancing the security of Germany, which is a NATO ally.

The acquisition aims to augment Germany’s air-to-air capabilities within its F-35 programme and align with shared NATO planning, training, and operational requirements, according to DSCA.

The integration of these defence articles into the German armed forces is expected to proceed without complications.

Officials affirm that the proposed sale will not disrupt the existing military balance within the region.

Currently, there is no known offset agreement linked to this potential sale; any such agreement would be determined through future negotiations between Germany and RTX.

No additional US Government or contractor personnel will need to be deployed to Germany as part of this proposed sale’s implementation.

In 2022, the DSCA notified Congress of an $8.4bn potential FMS of F-35 fighter aircraft and munitions to Germany.

