The US State Department has approved potential foreign military sales (FMS) to Poland, the UK and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

For Poland, the State Department has okayed an approximately $1.85bn sale that encompasses F-35 sustainment including the aircraft engine Component Improvement Program (CIP) as well as related logistics and programme support elements.

The package for Poland encompasses a comprehensive range of services and products, including both significant and minor updates to equipment; a supply of spare parts, consumable items, and accessories; support for repair and return processes; assistance for weapon systems and others.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is identified as the principal contractor for this sale.

The $861m FMS to the UK includes support for C-17 Globemaster III aircraft sustainment.

This sale will provide the UK with crucial equipment and services necessary for maintaining their fleet of C-17 aircraft.

Boeing is designated as the primary contractor for this sale.

Furthermore, the NSPA is slated to acquire AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles along with associated equipment, valued at roughly $103.9m.

The NSPA seeks to buy up to 96 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II or Block II+ tactical missiles, with allocations of eight for Belgium, 24 for Italy, and 64 for Romania.

Additionally, Romania is set to receive 12 AIM-9X Block II or Block II+ tactical guidance units.

RTX has been named as the main contractor for this sale.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the potential sales.

DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of Nato Allies”.

