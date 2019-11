The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential sale of F-15J aircraft upgrades for Japan.

Under the estimated $4.5bn foreign military sale (FMS), the Japanese Government has requested configuration of up to 98 F-15J aircraft to a Japanese Super Interceptor (JSI) version.

The US State Department has decided to approve the sale, which includes 103 APG-82(v)1 active electronically scanned array radar with five spares, 116 advanced display core processor II mission system computer with 18 spares, and 101 ALQ-239 digital electronic warfare system with three spares.

The sale package will also cover joint mission planning system with software, training and support, selective availability anti-spoofing module, ARC-210 radio, ground training devices and other related support and equipment.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region.”



Upgraded F-15J aircraft will serve as a critical air defence capability, assisting in securing and better defending Japan’s airspace, homeland and US personnel stationed in the country.

It will also allow Japan to tackle airborne threats and maintain ‘a strong and effective self-defence capability’.

DSCA further stated: “Implementation of this sale will require the assignment of one US Government representative in Japan.”

Boeing Aircraft Company will serve as prime contractor for the FMS portion and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the DCS portion.

The integration of the FMS and DCS elements will be supported by Boeing as a sub-contractor.