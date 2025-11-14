AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and other weapons on display during an air show. Credit: Stock for you/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has approved an estimated $318.4m worth potential foreign military sale (FMS) of AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles and related equipment to Denmark.

The proposed sale, which was notified to Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), involves up to 340 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder tactical missiles and up to 34 AIM-9X Block II tactical guidance units.

In addition, Denmark’s request covers a range of non-major defence equipment (non-MDE) items including training aids, weapons software, training sessions, support equipment, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation, as well as transportation services.

RTX is identified as the principal contractor for the sale.

The company states that the AIM-9X Sidewinder missile can be used in both air-to-air missions and surface-launch roles. The missile does not require changes or adjustments to operate in either application.

According to a statement released by DSCA, the sale seeks to increase Denmark’s capability to address both existing and future threats.

DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

To oversee implementation of this agreement and provide required programme support, four representatives from both the US government and RTX will be assigned temporarily to Denmark.

The team’s responsibilities will include technical oversight and logistical support linked to the integration of these systems.

Denmark already operates the AIM-9X missile system with its fleet of F-35A aircraft and ground-based air defence platforms.

In October 2024, the European nation received authorisation from the US State Department for another possible FMS involving AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and related support elements.

The country is seeking to accelerate its defence fighting capabilities and “intends to advance investments in critical capabilities”.

As per a GlobalData report, Denmark’s defence budget is projected to increase at an average annual growth rate of over 4% from 2024 to 2028.

