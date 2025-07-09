An F-35 Lighting II fighter aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober.

The Department of the US Air Force (DAF) has commenced a new series of Pacific-focused Department-Level Exercise (DLE) to enhance the country’s combat readiness.

With activities spanning various locations in the US and Indo-Pacific regions, this DAF exercise represents a significant step for both the Air Force (USAF) and Space Force (USSF).

The exercise is set to mobilise 12,000 personnel from the USAF and the USSF, deploying more than 350 aircraft including bombers, fighters, cargo, and refuelling planes.

Additionally, it will use a range of space-based and space-enabled capabilities, encompassing space electromagnetic warfare, space domain awareness, orbital warfare, and navigational warfare.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said: “This exercise, the first of its kind since the Cold War, marks a pivotal moment for our Air Force and Space Force, bringing together airmen and guardians to bolster our nation’s warfighting capabilities.

“Training like this alongside the Joint Force, our allies and partners in realistic operating environments using distributed operations is how we integrate capabilities to overcome any national security challenge.”

The DLE series is intended to integrate various command exercises into a unified scenario focused on threat deterrence such as Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), Resolute Space, Mobility Guardian, Emerald Warrior, and Bamboo Eagle 25-3.

The exercises will also involve numerous allies and partners with aligned interests to enhance regional and global peace and stability.

Air Force chief of staff general David Allvin said: “Exercising at this speed, scale and tempo is how we prepare for the future fight. We need Airmen to move fast and think outside the box, disrupting the operational status quo. We also build trust and understanding through deliberate planning, operating and learning alongside our partners across the Pacific.”

A critical aspect of these exercises is addressing logistical challenges associated with sustaining operations over time, said DAF.

Air Mobility Command has been gearing up for this month-long exercise for nearly two years, integrating insights from Mobility Guardian 2023.

This year’s iteration will demonstrate enhanced sustainment operations as part of both the DLE and US Transportation Command’s Ultimate Distribution exercise.

“Validating our ability to sustain operations by rapidly flowing forces and conducting Agile Combat Employment (ACE) throughout the Indo-Pacific theatre is essential.

“Practicing these large muscle movements and learning to integrate seamlessly with our regional allies and partners ensures we can project power and provide options to the President,” Allvin added.

The series also includes Resolute Space to incorporate USSF capabilities in a manner akin to real-world scenarios.

Space Operations chief general Chance Saltzman said: “By training at this unprecedented scale, we’re sharpening warfighter instincts, strengthening combat credibility and proving our commitment to deliver peace through strength in the face of any challenge.”

