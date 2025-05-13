Boeing Helicopter Aircraft and Honeywell Engine are appointed as the prime contractors for this sale. Credit: Photo by Spc. Mary L. Gonzalez, CJTF-101 Public Affairs/ commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons)

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of CH-47F Chinook helicopters, F-16 sustainment and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Under the estimated $1.32bn (Dh4.8bn) FMS, the UAE seeks to acquire six CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters with air-to-air refuel probe capability and extended range fuel tanks; 16 T-55-GA-714A engines, 14 Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation System (INS) (EGI) devices with M-Code; eight AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS); 20 AN/ARC-231A communications security (COMSEC) radios; and 20 M-240 machine guns.

The sale also includes non-major defence equipment and related support services.

Boeing Helicopter Aircraft and Honeywell Engine are appointed as the prime contractors for this sale.

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said: “The proposed sale will improve the United Arab Emirates’ capability to meet current and future threats by extending its range of flight operations. The UAE will use these assets in search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, and counterterrorism operations.”

The execution of this transaction will necessitate the deployment of approximately two representatives from the US Government and eight personnel from the contracting firm to the UAE. Their assignment, which is projected to span a period of up to five years, will involve tasks such as equipment decommissioning, installation, system verification, instructional services, and support for technical logistics.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The possible $130m F-16 sustainment and related equipment sale for the UAE includes additional aircraft components, spares, accessories, and other related logistics support, augmenting a previous case valued at $40.9m.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon multi-role fighter aircraft is designed for air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. It is equipped to provide a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system.

The DSCA has officially notified Congress of these two potential sales.

The agency said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The United Arab Emirates is a vital US partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.”

As per a GlobalData report, the defence budget of the UAE was projected to reach a valuation of $25bn in 2024, primarily driven by funding requirements for new procurements. Over the period from 2025 to 2029, the defence budget is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate exceeding 4%. This increase is attributed to initiatives aimed at modernising the UAE Defence and Security Forces, with a particular focus on enhancing capabilities for counter-insurgency operations.

Within the UAE’s defence market, several key sectors stand out, including military fixed-wing aircraft, ammunition, military uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), military rotorcraft, and military satellites, among others. In terms of market value within these segments, the military fixed-wing aircraft sector was the most significant in 2024.