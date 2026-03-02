A LUCAS drone launches from the flight deck of USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32). Credit: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kayla Mc Guire.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed the first combat deployment of the Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) by Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS).

The operation took place during Operation Epic Fury, a joint military initiative involving US and partner forces targeting Iranian assets.

According to CENTCOM, TFSS utilised LUCAS drones, which are modelled after Iran’s Shahed series of uncrewed aerial vehicles.

In a statement released on social media platform X, CENTCOM noted: “CENTCOM’s Task Force Scorpion Strike—for the first time in history—is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modelled after Iran’s Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution.”

CENTCOM announced the establishment of TFSS on 3 December 2025, as the US military’s first squadron dedicated to one-way attack drones in the Middle East. This move followed directives from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to accelerate the acquisition and deployment of cost-effective drone technology.

The primary objective of TFSS is to rapidly provide affordable and efficient drone capabilities to military personnel.

Manufactured by Spektreworks, based in Phoenix, Arizona, each LUCAS drone reportedly costs around $35,000, according to a Reuters report.

The drones are designed for long-range missions and can operate autonomously. They can be launched through various methods, including catapults, rocket-assisted take-off, and mobile ground or vehicle systems.

Prior to their operational use, LUCAS drones underwent evaluations at the US Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) in December last year.

Alongside the deployment of LUCAS drones, CENTCOM also released images showing Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets such as the F-18 and F-35 involved in Operation Epic Fury.

In related developments, an Iranian drone crashed into RAF Akrotiri, a British military air base in Cyprus on 1 March 2026 (Sunday).

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed the incident.

The UK Ministry of Defence acknowledged the drone attack but reported no casualties.