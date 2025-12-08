Boeing GBU-39 small diameter bomb. Credit: Flying Camera/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of State has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) to Canada, involving air strike weapons and associated equipment valued at approximately $2.68bn.

Canada seeks to procure up to 750 GBU-39 inert practice bombs with fuzes, up to 100 GBU-39 Guided Test Vehicles, up to 100 MK-82 inert bombs, up to 220 BLU-117 general purpose bombs weighing 2,000 pounds each, and up to 146 I-2000 penetrator warheads.

It also plans to buy up to 3,414 BLU-111 general purpose bombs weighing 500 pounds each, and up to 3,108 GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) Increment I units.

The request also includes up to 5,352 KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance sets, up to 396 KMU-556 JDAM guidance sets, up to 140 KMU-557 JDAM guidance sets, up to 2,004 GBU-53 SDB Increment II units, and up to 100 GBU-53 SDB-II Guided Test Vehicles.

The package also covers non-major defence equipment items including FMU-139 fuze systems, FMU-167 Hard Target Void Sensing Fuzes, DSU-38 laser illuminated target detectors for GBU-54 bombs, specialised tools and equipment for ammunition handling, modification equipment, spare and repair parts, consumables, weapon support equipment, and testing devices.

It also includes training aids and related spare parts.

Boeing and RTX will act as the principal contractors for this programme.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said it has already notified Congress of the possible transaction.

This move aligns with the foreign policy and national security aims of the US by enhancing the military capacity of a NATO ally.

It will also enhance Canada’s defence capability to “deter aggression” in the region, DSCA said.

No additional US government or contractor personnel will need to be sent to Canada for this proposed sale.

In August 2025, the US State Department agreed a potential $160m FMS of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) and associated equipment to Canada.

Earlier this year, Canada outlined a defence spending plan that includes an increase of over C$9bn ($6.5bn) in military investments for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

