The US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has confirmed that a Bombardier E-11A aircraft crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan.

USFOR-A spokesperson colonel Sonny Leggett said in a tweet: “A US Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan.

“While the cause of the crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Leggett added: “Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false.”

The aircraft was down at a Taliban-occupied territory in Afghanistan’s Deh Yak district in Ghazni province.



Initially, reports emerged saying that the plane belonged to Ariana Afghan Airlines but the company dismissed them and said that its aircraft were not involved.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, with no announcement about the causalities.

Air Force Chief of Staff general David Goldfein also confirmed the E-11 crash. He told reporters that crew details were not yet available.

The US Air Force operates the aircraft often described as the ‘Wi-Fi in the sky’ to conduct electronic surveillance over Afghanistan. It is one of the four existing aircraft operating as part of the airforce’s Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN).

It was developed in 2005 as an urgent operational need. The aircraft was assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing at Bagram Airfield.

It has been equipped with Northrop Grumman BACN, allowing battlefield communications systems to share data.