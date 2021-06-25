US approves sale of F-16s, AGM-84L-1 and AIM-9X missiles to Philippines

A Harpoon missile at the USS Bowfin museum at Pearl Harbor. Credit: Avriette.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sales (FMS) of F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft, AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles and AGM-84L-1 Harpoon Air Launched Block II Missiles to Philippines.

The potential sale of F-16 fighter jets, as well as Sidewinder and Harpoon missiles to the Philippines was approved by the US State Department.

The three FMSs have a combined value of over $2.5bn.

These capabilities will allow the Philippines Air Force to meet current and future threats while modernising its military forces.

DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in South East Asia.”



Philippines has requested to buy 24 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles, 24 AIM-9X Block II Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs), six tactical guidance units and ten CATM Guidance Units.

The South East Asian country is also seeking to buy ten F-16C Block 70/72 aircraft, two F-16D Block 70/72 aircraft, 15 F100-PW-229EEP engines and other associated equipment for $2.43bn.

In addition, it will procure 12 AGM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles and two ATM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II Exercise missiles.

This deal includes container, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, and other related equipment. It is valued at $120m.

Furthermore, services such as US Government and contractor engineering, technical, as well as other associated elements of logistical and programme support will be part of the sale package.

Raytheon Missile Systems Company, Lockheed Martin and Boeing will serve as the prime contractors for the three FMSs.