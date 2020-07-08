US approves sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Jordan

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US State Department has agreed to approve a sale of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and related equipment to the Government of Jordan for $23m.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible foreign military sale (FMS).

Under the sale, Jordan is seeking the delivery of the US Army configured Black Hawk helicopter with two T700-GE-701D engines, one common missile warning system, one AN/APR-39 radar signal detecting set, and one AN/AVR-2B laser detecting set.

Additionally, the sale includes two AN-ARC-231 radios, two AN-ARC-201D radios, one AN/APX-123A identification friend or foe (IFF) transponder, two embedded global positioning system with inertial navigation (EGIs), and one common missile warning system user data module.

The US will also provide an Aviation Mission Planning System (AMPS), in addition to AMPS software development and support services along with other elements of logistical, engineering and programme support.



Once delivered, the Black Hawk helicopters will supplement Jordan’s existing Royal Squadron fleet and facilitate the efficient movement of the Jordanian Royal Family.

The proposed sale supports the foreign policy and national security of the US by enhancing the security of a major non-Nato ally, maintaining Middle East’s political stability and economic development.

Sikorsky Aircraft Company in Stratford, Connecticut, US, and General Electric Aircraft Company in Lynn, Massachusetts, US, will serve as the principal contractors for the sale programme.

In January 2017, Pilatus Aircraft received orders worth more than Sfr300m ($292.3m) to supply PC-21 training aircraft to the airforces of France and Jordan.

The company reported that the French Air Force ordered 17 PC-21s and the Royal Jordanian Air Force placed an order for two aircraft.