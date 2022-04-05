US State Department approves potential sale of F-16 jets to Bulgaria

In picture, F-16 aircraft from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard. Credit: SMSgt Thomas Meneguin/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The US State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale (FMS) of F-16 aircraft and associated equipment to Bulgaria.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified the US Congress regarding the potential $1.673bn sale.

The move comes after the Government of Bulgaria placed a request to purchase four F-16 C Block 70 aircraft and four F-16 D Block 70 aircraft.

According to a DSCA statement, the procurement package will also include 11 F100-GE-129D engines, 11 Improved Programmable Display Generators (iPDG), 11 AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Scalable Agile Beam Radars (SABR) and 11 Modular Mission Computers (MMC) 7000AH among others.

Bulgaria also requested 19 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) AIM-120C-7/C-8 or equivalent missiles; 48 LAU-129A launchers; 28 GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs (SDBs); 11 M61A1 Vulcan Cannons and four AN/AAQ-33 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATPs).

The proposal also includes the delivery of missiles, radios, guidance units, ammunition, helmet-mounted displays, test and support equipment, and logistical support.

Lockheed Martin will be the principal contractor for this possible sale.

The procurement will enable Bulgarian Air Force to combat current and future threats, as well as deploy the fighter jets for patrolling missions in the Black Sea region.

It will also increase the Bulgarian Air Force’s interoperability with Nato allies and enable it to participate in missions with other regional F-16 operators.

The DSCA statement said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by helping to improve the security of a Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

This February, the US State Department approved a potential FMS of 12 F-16 C Block 70 aircraft and four F-16 D Block 70 aircraft to Jordan.