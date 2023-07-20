AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile AMRAAM alongside a AIM-9 Sidewinder x Air-to-Air Missile under the wing of a F16 fighting falcon. Source: M.J.J. de Vaan/Shutterstock

The United States State Department has given the green light for a substantial sale to Germany, featuring the purchase of 969 of the AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) and related equipment, aiming to bolster the security and capabilities of a NATO ally.

This marks a development in the military partnership between the United States and Germany. The Government of Germany’s request includes various military hardware, encompassing 969 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs and 12 AMRAAM C8 Guidance Sections.

Furthermore, the package comprises AIM-120 Captive Air Training Missiles, telemetry kits, control section spares and containers, KGV-135A Communications Security devices, and Common Munitions Built-in-Test Reprogramming Equipment, among others.

This deal also entails classified software delivery and support, spare parts, technical documentation, engineering services, and logistical support, making it a substantial investment in Germany’s air defence capabilities.

As a prominent force for European political and economic stability, Germany’s military strength is strategically important in bolstering collective defence and regional security.

The missile is integrated into combat aircraft such as the F-15, F-16, F/A-18, F-22, , Gripen, Harrier, Tornado and Typhoon.

This sale will augment Germany’s defence capabilities by providing modern and effective air-to-air munitions. By bolstering the country’s military arsenal with AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles, Germany will be better equipped to effectively address present and future threats.

Additionally, this sale will further strengthen the interoperability between the German Air Force and US joint forces and other NATO and regional partners. Notably, Germany already possesses AMRAAMs in its existing inventory, which is expected to streamline the assimilation of the newly acquired equipment and services into its armed forces.

According to GlobalData’s “US Defense Market 2022-2027” report, the importance of Germany’s defence spending increase, both the planned budget growth and one-off EUR100 billion fund, appeases the US’s desire for European NATO states to pull their weight in terms of spending contributions to the alliance. But it also creates hope that Germany will become a strong leader in Europe, capable of filling any capability gaps left when the US eventually can meet its goal of focusing on the Indo-Pacific region without leaving Europe vulnerable.

Various nations worldwide have purchased the AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles, showing their popularity and effectiveness in the air domain. In the Asia & Middle Eastern region, countries like Japan, South Korea, & Saudi Arabia have air-to-air missiles in their inventory.

More recently, European nations such as Belgium and Sweden have also purchased the AIM-120C-8 missiles from the US.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, based in Tucson, AZ, is the principal contractor responsible for fulfilling this defence deal.