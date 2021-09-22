US airmen participate in parachute training exercise in Netherlands

Allied parajumpers participating in Falcon Leap 2021 float over a drop zone in the Netherlands. Credit: USAF / Senior Airman Branden Rae.

A group of US Airmen from various organisations within US Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) participated in a multinational parachute training exercise in the Netherlands.

The exercise, named Falcon Leap 21, was inspired by Operation Market Garden, an allied Second World War airborne mission.

During the drill, US airmen, along with other Nato allies, participated in a series of integrated parachute drops.

The Dutch Air Force led the exercise, which was conducted at several military installations across the country.

In addition to the US and the Netherlands, military personnel from Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, the UK, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland and Portugal participated in the training.



USAFE-AFAFRICA commander General Jeff Harrigian said: “Falcon Leap 21 is an exciting opportunity because it gets to the very heart of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s mission, which is building strong relationships with our European allies and partners as we live, work and train alongside them.

“Celebrating our shared values and experience during events like Falcon Leap reinforces the advantages of our alliance and strengthens our readiness to respond to any challenge that confronts us.”

In Falcon Leap 21, the US sent airmen from USAFE-AFAFRICA headquarters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as well as troops from other German and Italian bases.

Airmen and C-130J aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein AB, and the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182d Airlift Wing, Peoria Air National Guard Base, Illinois, US, were also associated with the exercise.

Earlier this year, the airforces of the UK, US and the Netherlands participated in Exercise Point Blank over the North Sea.