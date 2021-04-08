UK RAF, USAF and Netherlands participate in Exercise Point Blank

In the latest exercise, US aircraft from other European air bases and the RNAF are taking part. Credit: Royal Air Force / UK Crown Copyright.

Airforces of the UK, US and Netherlands are taking part in the Exercise Point Blank over the North Sea.

Point Blank is conducted quarterly in the UK by the US Air Force (USAF) and the British Royal Air Force (RAF). It is aimed at enhancing the combat readiness and tactical proficiency of the US, the UK and other Nato forces.

In the latest exercise, US aircraft from other European airbases and the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNAF) are also participating.

This exercise will see all three of the USAF European based fighter wings taking part for the first time along with RAF Typhoons and Voyagers, and RNAF’s F-16s and F35As.

Overall, a total of 50 aircraft will be committed to the exercise flying missions for four days.

The multilateral exercise helps personnel hone the skills to ‘deter potential adversaries’ and increase interoperability.

Exercise Point Blank follows on from the recent Cobra Warrior exercise.

RAF exercise coordinator Fordham said: “Exercise Point Blank is a hugely valuable training opportunity for the RAF.

“It allows us to practice integrating with fighters from the UK’s closest ally and other Nato partners, going up against a range of simulated modern air and surface-air threats.

“The different aircraft types each have their own strengths and weaknesses, but when combined together our lethality and survivability however is greatly increased. The only way to generate this formidable, allied capability is to regularly train together, developing and improving our tactics.”

RAF noted that the Exercise Point Blank is being controlled by the Tactical Command and Control teams in Number 1 Air Control Centre (ACC) at RAF Scampton.

The exercise is being conducted despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.