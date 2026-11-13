A US Air Force Academy cadet stands in front of a T-19A Kestrel aircraft during its debut ceremony at Davis Airfield. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley.

The US Air Force (USAF) Academy has unveiled the T-19A Kestrel, its first powered aerobatic aircraft, following the completion of its final military certification flights.

The aircraft made its first public appearance during a flyover of the Cadet Wing’s noon meal formation on 12 November 2026. Its delivery means the Academy has cleared the T-19A for operations from Davis Airfield.

The aircraft will be used to establish an aerobatic training programme, with the Academy planning to develop demonstration and competition capabilities alongside its existing flight activities.

Six active-duty military pilots from the Academy staff and its 306th Flying Training Group have been selected as the initial cadre.

They will develop the training curriculum and gradually integrate the aircraft into the Academy’s “elite airmanship” programme.

The pilots will initially conduct demonstrations at recruiting events and air shows across the US. The programme is intended eventually to include a competition division participating in International Aerobatic Club events and equivalent competitions.

The Academy also plans to involve selected cadets in the programme each year. Under the proposed progression, cadets will receive mentoring and advance from basic aircraft proficiency to more complex aerobatic performance.

The Kestrel designation was recommended by a group of cadets. The name refers to a type of falcon, chosen for characteristics including agility, acceleration, vision and precision, according to the Academy.

Operations will be conducted under a safety management system developed for low-altitude, high-performance aerobatics.

The USAF stated that flight and ground activities would follow the more restrictive requirements of Federal Aviation Administration regulations and the service’s safety instructions.

Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach said: “The T-19A is a historic programme for our Air Force. Going from an idea to four aircraft built and delivered in 10 months is unprecedented and a testament to the vision, dedication, and teamwork of everyone who made this possible.

“These aircraft will give cadets an opportunity to further develop their airmanship and will ultimately establish a competitive flying team to inspire future Airmen.”