The US Air Force is the largest customer of C-17 Globemaster III. Credit: US Air Force, United States Government Work.

Personnel from the US Air Force and the US Navy executed an engine running offload (ERO) training using a C-17 Globemaster III at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The exercise, conducted on 10 July 2025, focused on evaluating agile logistics support and contingency mobility.

This training played a part in the Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 which aims to ensure joint force preparedness throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

REFORPAC is a segment of a series of Department-Level Exercises (DLE) designed to enhance operations in contested environments and augment the capabilities of forces to act as a more effective deterrent.

The Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military airlift aircraft features a high-wing, four-engine design with a T-tail. It has the capacity to transport payloads of up to 77 tonnes.

According to the company, 275 C-17s currently operate around the world.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The event was orchestrated by the 734th Air Mobility Squadron in collaboration with the 21st Airlift Squadron’s Mission Generation Force Element.

Partners in this operation included the 44th Aerial Port Squadron, the 36th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Navy Task Group 73.2.

During the exercise, participants offloaded nine pallets and transporting them directly to a designated cargo area within the theatre.

734th AMS operations superintendent, US Air Force senior master sergeant Thomas Taylor II said: “This opportunity gives the 734th AMS the ability to practice facilitating cargo movement without shutting down aircraft engines to expeditiously offload aircraft and lessen ground time.”

The activity aimed to refine procedures for receiving inter-theatre airlifts by employing unconventional unloading methods.

Taylor noted that this approach diminishes dependence on scarce ground transport resources near airfields.

“It’s a continuous effort with a goal of honing and expanding logistical capacity while providing the skills needed to accomplish it. Even with the completion of a successful event, the team is already looking for the next opportunity to solidify second island chain logistics,” Taylor added.

The DLE series involves the entire US Department of Defense, including allies and partners, using over 400 joint and coalition aircraft with more than 12,000 personnel at over 50 sites spanning 3,000 miles.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up