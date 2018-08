The US Air Force (USAF) has unveiled a new intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) dominance flight plan that outlines a strategy to maintain a technological advantage in the digital realm.

The new strategy is based on a three-pronged approach that involves exploring disruptive technologies and the use of multi-role, cross-domain ISR collection capabilities to boost readiness and lethality.

It also envisages investment in people and partnerships to drive culture change.



USAF ISR deputy chief of staff lieutenant general Dash Jamieson said: “This flight plan informs how we continue to be the best. We need to balance our ISR portfolio to meet the challenges of a highly contested environment.

“Proposed goals include operating a data-centric enterprise, developing new technology and creating it, and transforming industrial-age constructs into new models driven by digital technologies.”

“The future will consist of a multi-domain, multi-intelligence, government / commercial-partnered collaborative sensing grid. It will be resilient, persistent, and penetrating to support a range of options across the spectrum of conflict.”

The pursuit of disruptive technologies and opportunities will involve three lines of effort, including advancements in machine intelligence (MI), new ways to leverage data, and agile capability development.

Under each line of effort, the Flight Plan has prescribed a ten-year implementation plan with goals and corresponding benchmarks.

The USAF underscored the need to bolster partnerships with allies, industry, academic institutes, and the other military services to fully carry out the plan.

Adoption of multi-role / cross-domain ISR has five lines, including high altitude assets, and ISR from / for space operations, and cyberspace.