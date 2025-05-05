The sale package for Saudi Arabia includes AMRAAM missile and control section spares. Credit: M.J.J. de Vaan/ Shutterstock.

The US State Department has approved a potential $3.5bn foreign military sale of AIM-120C-8 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) to Saudi Arabia.

This move is aimed at bolstering the security of a key partner in the Gulf Region, aligning with US foreign policy goals and national security objectives.

RTX is named as the principal contractor for the sale.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has officially notified Congress of this potential transaction.

Saudi Arabia has requested to purchase 1,000 units of AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs and 50 units of guidance sections.

The package also includes AMRAAM control section spares, missile containers, and support equipment; spare parts, consumables, accessories, and repair and return support; weapon system support.

It also covers classified and unclassified software delivery and support; classified and unclassified publications and technical documentation; studies and surveys; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

The sale is expected to enhance Saudi Arabia’s military capabilities without affecting the regional military balance.

In a statement, DSCA said: “At this time, the US Government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.

“Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

According to a GlobalData report, Saudi Arabia defence budget stood at $71.7bn in 2024. It is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8% during 2025-2029.

Under the latest military strategy, Saudi Arabia’s armed forces are set to enhance their operational capabilities through the procurement of advanced and efficient weaponry. This initiative aims to ensure the military’s dominance in terms of firepower and technology, notes the report.