Ukroboronprom subsidiary Nikolaev (Mykolayiv) Aircraft Repair Plant (NARP) has delivered the repaired Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force ahead of schedule.

Specialists at the aircraft repair plant carried out a medium-scale repair of the reconnaissance aircraft after having checked the entire range of its nodes and components, which were either repaired or replaced.

Following the repair, the Su-24MR jet was successfully tested in the presence of representatives of the Ukrainian Air Force and was then adopted by airforce pilots.



“Su-24MR is a supersonic aircraft that can carry out deep reconnaissance up to 400km from the front line.”

The Su-24MP variant of the aircraft carried out a flight to its main base and helped strengthen the defence capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In order to enable the aircraft to conduct deep reconnaissance, the jet is fitted with a sideway radar. It facilitates the tracking of ground targets such as enemy fortifications and equipment through the use of sensitive high-resolution cameras, radio detection systems and infrared sensors that would help detect camouflaged objects.

In collaboration with other Ukroboronprom enterprises, state-owned NARP is currently working on the upgrade and modernisation of the Su-24MR aircraft. It will involve the jet being equipped with new avionics, communications systems, and surveillance equipment.

In November, the Ukrainian Air Force intended to conclude an agreement with NARP for the average repair project of the Su-24MR aircraft, reported the National Industrial Portal.