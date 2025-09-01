Illustration concept of a fleet of Starlink satellites in orbit. Credit: xnk/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) to Ukraine, encompassing satellite communications services and related equipment, with an estimated value of $150m.

The request from Ukraine includes an extension of satellite communications services for its existing Starlink terminals.

Included in the sale are non-major defence equipment (non-MDE) items such as engineering support, technical assistance, logistics support services, and other programme support elements.

Starlink Services is identified as the principal contractor for this project.

A separate FMS has been authorised by the US State Department for Ukraine’s Patriot air defence system sustainment, valued at approximately $179.1m.

The deal package also includes the classified and unclassified spare parts; maintenance support; classified and unclassified software and software updates; system modifications and associated modification kits; test equipment and others non-MDE items.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The principal contractors for this sale are RTX and Lockheed Martin.

The execution of this proposed sale will necessitate travel to the US European Command for approximately five US government officials and 15 contractor personnel, who will be tasked with providing training and attending periodic meetings.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress about the military sales.

DSCA said in a statement that the two proposed sales “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe”.

It also added that the support services “will improve Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defence and regional security missions with a more robust air defence capability”.

In a related development last week, the US government greenlighted a potential $825m foreign military sale of 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles and associated equipment to Ukraine.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up