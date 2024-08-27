Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) has repeatedly implored President Biden (left) and the US to authorise long-range missile strikes on Russian territory. With their own indigenous missiles, will Washington and the West give Ukraine the nod? Credit: Chris Kleponis / Getty.

Ukraine has successfully tested its first indigenous ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier today (27 August 2024).

The domestic-made ‘Palianytsia’ is a missile-drone hybrid designed to strike deep into Russian territory – an offensive strategy Ukraine has repeatedly implored its western allies to authorise.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“What developments does Ukraine have? Well, I thought it’s too early to speak about it but … there has been a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile”, Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv. “I congratulate our defence industry on this. I can’t share any more details about this missile”.

🚀Zelensky says Ukraine has successfully tested an indigenously developed ballistic missile. pic.twitter.com/kzMxCUj0N2 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) August 27, 2024

Yesterday (26 August), Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said Ukraine is preparing a response to two consecutive nights of heavy Russian airstrikes with “weapons of its own production”.

Palianytsia’s development comes as Zelenskyy vowed to avenge these airstrikes, which killed four people and injured 16 others.

Ukrainian forces’ counter-incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has now entered its third week. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said Ukrainian special forces had attempted an incursion into Belgorod in a post on Telegram earlier today (27 August).

The details: Ukraine’s ‘Palianytsia’ missile

Days before the successful test, Zelenskyy confirmed the existence of the Palianytsia program.

On 24 August, Ukraine’s leader said military forces had struck the Russian army with a Ukrainian weapon “of a completely new class”, Pravda reported.

Ukraine’s defence industry has reportedly been working on Palianytsia for a year-and-a-half. Its range, which a Ukrainian military video hinted is up to 700 kilometres, encompasses at least 250 militarily significant targets, including at least 20 Russian airfields housing military aircraft.

The US has supplied Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) with a similar range to the Palianytsia, but current restrictions only allow Ukraine to strike 20 of these targets, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

NEW: Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russian military targets within Russia’s rear are crucial for degrading Russian military capabilities throughout the theater, and the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-provided weapons would allow Ukrainian forces to… pic.twitter.com/nUhbKEzejl — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) August 25, 2024

Palianytsia has prompted analysts to question whether lack of direct involvement would persuade Kyiv’s western allies to authorise long-range strikes on Russian territory.

“[The Palianytsia’s development] shows that if the West will not supply deep-strike weapons, Ukraine will develop their own”, says Wilson Jones, defence analyst at GlobalData. “Although these are usually more expensive to design and build, Ukraine can make that work if the rest of their defence platforms are being supplied from abroad”.

Named after a traditional Ukrainian bread, Palianytsia is difficult for non-native speakers to pronounce and became a linguistic shibboleth when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“This could lead to some interesting market dynamics down the line, say in five to ten years,” Jones adds. “Will Ukraine have an outsized long-range missile industry, which it can then export abroad?”

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence did not respond to an Army Technology request for comment at the time of publication.