Ukraine’s Obria Nano has entered orbit and begun operations. Credit: GomSpace Group AB.

Obria Nano, Ukraine’s first test satellite in its drive for independent satellite communications, has commenced operations in orbit following a recent launch.

Ukrainian firm HIMERA and its Danish partner GomSpace launched the satellite as part of the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission on 1 October 2026.

In a 27 October statement, GomSpace said OBRIA NANO was undergoing planned tests of capabilities intended for the proposed OBRIA constellation, with the results expected to inform the design of an operational system and advance plans for Ukrainian national communications infrastructure.

Obria Nano is now under the control of a Ukrainian operator and will support the country’s strategic security requirements.

HIMERA co-founder and CEO Misha Rudominski said: “For us, this project is about more than launching a satellite. It is an opportunity to lay the foundation for an independent communications network for Ukraine. We are starting by testing technologies in orbit, while our long-term goal is to develop capabilities that will strengthen the country’s strategic security and reduce dependence on external communications providers.”

HIMERA and GomSpace’s longer-term plan is to establish satellite coverage across Ukraine that would complement European satellite networks.

An additional objective is to localise production of satellites and ground communications terminals in Ukraine, aiming to develop domestic expertise and manufacturing capacity.

GomSpace CEO, Carsten Drachmann said: “We are excited to work with HIMERA and accelerate this important initiative. Our shared ambition is to strengthen Ukraine’s independent communications capabilities and support the country’s long-term security and economic development.”

The announcement on Obria Nano follows recent efforts by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence to establish sovereign satellite communication capabilities, including a Letter of Intent with ICEYE and Nokia to explore further cooperation for defence needs.

The move also comes in the wake of reports that SpaceX reduced Ukraine’s access to its military satellite service, Starshield, without prior warning.