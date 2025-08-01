Pressured by protests at home and concerns abroad, Zelenskyy changed tack and restored the powers of the two agencies in a bill that passed through parliament with 331 votes. Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he signed two laws into effect on 31 July 2025, related to anti-corruption and defence expenditure.

The former measure, though, is considered a political U-turn by the wartime leader, who had only a week before implemented a law curbing the powers of two independent anti-corruption bodies, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

What was particularly concerning were comments made by the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, who described the new measure as “a serious backstep” that could jeopardise the country’s accession into the EU.

Seriously concerned over today’s vote in the Rada. The dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU’s independence is a serious step back.



Independent bodies like NABU & SAPO, are essential for 🇺🇦’s EU path. Rule of Law remains in the very center of EU accession negotiations. — Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) July 22, 2025

Pressured by protests at home and concerns abroad, Zelenskyy restored the powers of the two agencies in a bill that passed through parliament with 331 votes.

In his statement, the president emphasised that Ukraine is a democracy, drawing an implicit parallel with Russia, whose invasion has reached more than three-and-a-half years now. “It is very important that the state listens to public opinion,” he maintained.

People protest in Kyiv after the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law 12414, limiting the powers of two key anti-corruption institutions, 23 July 2025. Credit: Shutterstock/Vitaliy Holovin.

Notably, Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian government officials will also promptly inform international partners about this law.

Ukraine ranks 105th out of 180 countries on the 2024 corruption perceptions index according to Transparency International, a research and advocacy group.

There have been instances of corruption within Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence. In 2023, the department inflated the price of food for troops which led to the resignation of deputy minister Viacheslav Shapovalov and the dismissal of procurement department director Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

Defence budgetting changes

On the same day, Zelenskyy also confirmed the implementation of another law for defence budgeting, all of which will be implemented in August this year.

“This guarantees that our warriors on the frontline will receive their payments, and that all proper payments will be made to the families of our fallen heroes,” Zelenskyy said.

“I also instructed, and we agreed with the military command, on the decision to grant an additional 15 days of leave for our military personnel,” the president added.

Support for personnel has become a high priority given the toll on morale as Ukrainian troops hold the line against Russian forces, who continue to make marginal, often insignificant, gains on the frontline.

One key factor for Ukraine’s military success this year has been troop rotations, noted Matthew Savill, the director of military sciences, Royal United Sevrices Institute in February. Constant engagement on the battlefield with little change in the region for months on end will only serve to diminish morale. Doubtless, these latest measures will help to combat this issue.

While the country continues to lean on global partners for aid, government investment in personnel also comes at the same time that Ukraine increases defence spending.

UAH115bn will be allocated for timely and stable financial support of the Defence Forces, while UAH216bn will be for the procurement and manufacturing of weapons, military equipment, and drones.

It is also a time when Ukraine’s core defence requirements are being met domestically. Almost 40% of frontline needs are already met by the Ukrainian defence industry at present; and Zelenskyy has ambitions to bring this to 50% going into 2026.

