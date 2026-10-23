Ukraine uses satellite connectivity for battlefield communications and drone operations. Credit: Kamerun_uav/Shutterstock.com.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has signed a Letter of Intent with ICEYE and Nokia to examine cooperation on sovereign satellite communications for the country’s defence requirements.

The announcement was made on 22 October during a visit to Ukraine by Finland’s prime minister.

The proposed cooperation is intended to support Ukraine’s control over satellite communications infrastructure, including systems used for defence-related connectivity.

The agreement follows reports that SpaceX had restricted Ukraine’s access to Starshield, its military-focused Starlink service, without prior warning.

Ukraine uses satellite connectivity for battlefield communications and drone operations, and the reported restrictions affected attack and air-defence drone missions.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US and Ukrainian officials, that Starlink was operating more normally on 23 October following a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Nokia chief geopolitical and government relations officer and Nokia Defence chairman Mikko Hautala said: “Nations need communications they can rely on in every situation. Satellite networks extend and protect connectivity when networks on the ground are disrupted.

“This makes them a key part of any secure communications system. Through this Letter of Intent, together with Ukraine and ICEYE, we will explore how trusted, sovereign satellite communications can strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and give it control over the connectivity it depends on.”

This initiative comes after ICEYE and Nokia announced earlier this month that they were working together on secure broadband communications systems using low Earth orbit satellites.

The systems are intended for government use in areas including defence, border security, emergency services and disaster response.

Under the companies’ planned approach, governments would own and control the satellites, ground infrastructure and user terminals.

ICEYE CEO and co-founder Rafal Modrzewski said: “Ukraine needs secure, sovereign and high-performance satellite communications systems that it controls.

“We have a proven track record of delivering sovereign missions at speed to help build that capability. ICEYE has proudly supported Ukraine since 2022, and we remain committed to continuing that support today.”