Boris Pistorius (left) and Mykhailo Fedorov (right) signing LoI in Kyiv. Credit: Ukraine MoD.

Ukraine and Germany have agreed to launch Brave Germany, a joint initiative aimed at developing defence technologies and supporting innovative start-ups.

Ukraine Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius signed a letter of intent (LoI) for the initiative in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated.

The bilateral initiative will provide grant funding to both Ukrainian and German start-ups focusing on sectors considered vital for the future of warfare.

These areas include uncrewed technology, artificial intelligence, laser systems, advanced communication tools, missile technology, and other priority defence fields.

The statement noted that the programme will be implemented in partnership with the Brave1 defence innovation cluster and will focus on developing solutions in key areas shaping the future of warfare.

Germany has been contributing to strengthening Ukraine’s air defence through the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, financing for interceptor drones, and support for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.

The country also allocated over $1bn towards the development of deep-strike and middle-strike capabilities, provided support for drone assault military units and contributed to the supply of long-range artillery ammunition through the ‘Czech Initiative’.

Last month, Ukraine and Germany formalised their partnership by signing a memorandum on collaboration in missile deliveries, drone technologies, and battlefield data sharing.

This agreement includes joint projects analysing systems such as the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer, the RCH 155 wheeled howitzer, and the IRIS-T air defence system.

Ukraine also partnered with German defence manufacturer Diehl Defence to advance joint projects and security solutions to strengthen the country’s air defence capacity.