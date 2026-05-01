An F-16 Fighting Falcon simulator. Credit: Lerner Vadim/Shutterstock.com.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has confirmed receipt of the country’s first “mobile” F-16 simulators intended to support the training of fighter pilots.

The arrival of these simulators is part of Ukraine’s MoD’s efforts to update pilot preparation and align it with Nato standards, as per a media release issued on 30 April 2026.

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In a post on Linkedin, Ukraine Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that the mobile units were produced according to operational and technical requirements set by Ukraine, with consideration given to regional geography.

“F-16 fighter jets are already defending Ukraine’s airspace. To improve the effectiveness of intercepting aerial targets, it is essential to enhance pilot training and reduce the time from instruction to operational deployment,” Fedorov said.

The delivered simulators add to the stationary training systems that Ukraine already has.

One of the main features of the new simulators is their mobility, which allows for quick relocation. This capability is important for protecting pilots and equipment in situations where security risks are present.

In addition, the simulators are designed to enable higher training frequency for pilots, preserve the service life of actual aircraft, reduce overall training costs, and support greater combat readiness.

Pilots can use them to practise a range of scenarios before actual flights, such as improving reaction time and decision-making, maintaining situational awareness during changing conditions, and carrying out designated mission tasks within a controlled environment.

“With the support of partners, Ukraine has received mobile F-16 simulators in addition to stationary systems,” Fedorov added.

Only a limited number of these simulators exist worldwide due to their high cost, and some are now in Ukraine. This enables continuous pilot training and effectively marks a transition to Nato standards in pilot preparation.”