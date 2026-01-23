Four Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft were deployed to Qatar in a defensive capacity. Credit: Crown Copyright/UK Ministry of Defence.

The UK has responded to a call from Qatar to deploy Typhoons from the jointly operated 12 Squadron for “defensive purposes”

Qatar’s top diplomat urged for a climbdown in regional tensions amid fears of a renewed military exchange between the US and Iran

Iran has previously targeted Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts US and UK military personnel, amid fears the cornered regime could repeat their show of force

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) deployed four FGR4 Typhoons to Qatar amid fears of a renewed missile exchange between the US and Iran.

British jets were sent for “defensive purposes” noting regional tensions as part of the UK-Qatar Defence Assurance Agreement.

Struggling to put down protests cropping up across Iran, a deadly government crackdown drew the ire of US President Donald Trump, emboldened by his raid into Venezuela, as he threatens to intervene. The fragile situation risks a repeat of another military exchange between the two countries, with fears that the Islamic Republic may once again target US bases in the region, such as the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Qatar’s chief diplomat Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani cautioned against complacency in the Middle East, warning that positive developments such as the de-escalation in Gaza do not, alone, indicate stability in the region.

A climbdown in tensions, particularly concerning Iran, is the best course of action, Al Thani intimated in a subtle speech.

HE @MBA_AlThani_ In a Discussion Panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos:



The region is going through a lot of tensions. And of course, we cannot exclude what's happening with Iran from these tensions in the region.

But since then, it has been widely reported that Trump has since committed an “armada” to the region in the form of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, with F-15 Eagle fighters ready to scramble.

What assurance does Typhoon provide?

The Eurofighter Typhoon – which remains the lynchpin for UK aerial combat operations – can provide layered protection from countering uncrewed air systems (C-UAS) to missile interception.

The aircraft have proven their C-UAS capability having shot down Iranian made drones amid the missile exchange between Israel and Iran in April 2024. The multirole combat fighter fires ASRAAM missiles while the helmet mounted symbology system allows pilots to track and prioritise multiple slow-moving targets.

Likewise, an ongoing radar upgrade, through the ECRS Mk2, will enable the aircraft to simultaneously detect, identify and track multiple targets in the air and on the ground.

Notably, Qatari airmen have integrated in 12 Squadron, stationed at RAF Coningsby, since 2018 for operational experience ahead of the country’s acquisition of 24 Typhoons, for which delivery began in 2022.