(L-R): Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and UK Defence Secretary John Healey. Credit: BAE Systems.

The UK Government has formalised a defence agreement with the Republic of Türkiye relating to the latter’s procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

In October last year, Türkiye ordered 20 Typhoon fighter jets from the UK in a deal valued at £5.4bn ($7.2bn).

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The new agreement covers training, support equipment, and related services for these aircraft.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will supply spare parts, support equipment, electronic warfare capabilities, high-fidelity simulators, as well as training for engineers and pilots.

In addition, the deal covers technical support for an initial three-year period from the aircraft’s entry into service.

BAE Systems air sector group managing director Simon Barnes said: “We’re proud to support the UK’s partnership with Türkiye by delivering a trusted defence capability that deepens collaboration and reinforces shared security commitments.

“Türkiye’s acquisition of Typhoon strengthens this partnership and enhances the country’s advanced combat air capabilities. We’re delighted to play a key role in enhancing Türkiye’s readiness to operate the new aircraft through this training and support agreement with the UK government.”

Aircraft manufacturing for the Turkish order is underway in the UK and among Eurofighter partner nations, with delivery of the first jet planned for 2030.

Final assembly will occur at BAE Systems’ Warton site in Lancashire.

Separate arrangements will see the Royal Air Force provide training for ten Turkish instructor pilots as well as close to 100 maintenance trainers. This aims to enable Turkish personnel to independently train future pilots and ground crew.

Currently, more than one-third of each Typhoon is produced in the UK, supporting hundreds of suppliers nationally.

The overall Eurofighter programme sustains over 20,000 jobs in the UK economy and contributes an estimated £1.6 bn annually.

Türkiye will join nine existing operators of the Typhoon aircraft including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.