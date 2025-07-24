The four-nation Eurofighter Typhoon is a multirole combat aircraft. Credit: MB Beer/Shutterstock.com.

UK Defence Minister John Healey and Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning a potential export of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye.

The MoU was signed during the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.

A successful deal would represent the first export order for the Eurofighter Typhoon secured by the UK since 2017, said the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Discussions regarding this possible transaction will progress over the forthcoming weeks.

The Eurofighter Typhoon features a foreplane delta-wing design and is capable of beyond-visual-range engagement and close air combat, as well as having the capacity for surface attacks.

The aircraft will strengthen Türkiye’s combat capabilities, while also supporting approximately 20,000 jobs within the UK associated with the Eurofighter Typhoon programme.

The government emphasises that this aligns with their Plan for Change, which aims to use defence as a catalyst for economic growth.

John Healey said: “Today’s agreement is a big step towards Türkiye buying UK Typhoon fighter jets. It shows this government’s determination to secure new defence deals, building on our relationships abroad to deliver for British working people.

“Equipping Türkiye with Typhoons would strengthen Nato’s collective defence, and boost both our countries’ industrial bases by securing thousands of skilled jobs across the UK for years to come.”

Following the Strategic Defence Review, the UK MoD is set to assume the responsibility for defence exports from the Department for Business and Trade from 31 July.

The dedicated exports team will advocate for British businesses internationally, aiming to stimulate exports and contribute to economic expansion.

Recent data indicates that UK defence exports amounted to £14.5bn over a one-year span.

According to the workshare agreement for the Eurofighter Typhoon, 37% of each aircraft’s manufacturing would occur in the UK.

The remaining production would be distributed among other Eurofighter Partner Nations namely, Germany, Italy, Spain.

BAE Systems said it plays a central role in the development, production, and maintenance of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft for various global air forces, conducting significant operations at its Lancashire facilities.

The MoD said that final assembly at BAE Systems’ Warton site would include radars from Edinburgh and engines from Bristol, ensuring job security across numerous UK regions.

The company said it will “work closely with the governments of Türkiye and the UK to formalise an agreement for procurement of Typhoon aircraft and associated supplies in due course”.

Meanwhile, the UK is committed to enhancing its Typhoon fleet, slated to be the cornerstone of the country’s air defence until the 2040s at least.

Over the next 15 years, upgrades to the UK Royal Air Force’s current Typhoons are planned, which will sustain skilled employment throughout the UK.

