The UK and Qatar have fortified their defence partnership with new agreements, particularly in the areas of land and air cooperation, during the Amir of Qatar’s state visit.
These agreements aim to deepen cooperation in regional security and promote mutual growth and prosperity.
The newly signed agreements include extended collaboration and knowledge sharing for the joint UK-Qatar Typhoon and Hawk aircraft squadrons.
The Hawk aircraft operates in two versions, the Hawk T.Mk 1 (and the similar Mk 1A) and T.Mk 2, while the Typhoon is said to have consistently performed precision attack missions.
The signing of the latest agreements took place at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the presence of the Amir of Qatar and UK Defence Secretary John Healey.
Among these agreements was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will enable the UK Royal Military Police to impart their expertise to the Qatar Amiri Guard’s Close Protection Unit.
John Healey said: “Our joint Typhoon and Hawk squadrons and training Qatari cadets in the UK underlines our shared commitment and cooperation to global security and stability.”
The joint UK-Qatari Typhoon Air Squadron is based at RAF Coningsby.
This squadron, the first of its kind since World War II, has improved interoperability and operational capacity, as evidenced by its role in securing the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The UK Royal Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force extended their joint Typhoon operations for an additional two years in 2023.
In October 2022, 12 Squadron undertook ‘Project Thariyat’ in Qatar, a six-month deployment that concluded successfully in March 2023.
Furthermore, a new Joint Hawk Training Squadron was inaugurated at RAF Leeming in 2021 by the UK Defence Secretary and the Qatari Minister of State for Defence.
The latest initiative is part of a broader effort to develop a sustainable defence land partnership, enhancing the bilateral relationship between the British Army and Qatari Emiri Land Forces.
The UK and Qatar aim to work with mutual partners to bolster each other’s defence industrial capabilities, including supply chain cooperation, supporting exports, and fostering in-country value and manufacturing in Qatar.
A new cyber security MoU has also been agreed upon, focusing on building a cybersecurity skills base and enhancing cyber resilience to strengthen the bilateral security relationship.
Qatari armed Forces Staff chief Jassim Bin Mohammed Al Mannai said: “The agreements signed today during His Highness the Amir’s visit to Sandhurst will facilitate further knowledge exchange and collaboration between our two nations as we continue to stand united in promoting peace, stability and security around the world.”