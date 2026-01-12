The project seeks to strengthen the UK defence industry and increase support for Ukraine through 2026. Credit: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock.com.

The UK’s plan to supply new ground-launched ballistic missiles to Ukraine under Project Nightfall is not expected to deliver operational systems before late 2027, despite government announcements about rapid development.

Industry teams are yet to begin the design phase, and the competition for contracts is scheduled to run through early 2026.

Project Nightfall involves three industrial groups competing for £9m ($12m) development contracts each, with requirements to produce and deliver three prototype missiles in a 12-month window for testing.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) set a deadline of 9 February 2026 for proposal submissions and aims to award contracts in March 2026.

This timeline means that even if initial testing proceeds as planned, completed missile systems would not reach Ukraine until the back end of 2027.

In August 2025, the MoD had first approached industry with criteria for Project Nightfall, outlining requirements for a tactical ballistic missile capable of mobile ground launch.

The criteria specified a desired range of over 600 kilometres (km), short-range capability, and a “rapid” flight time, enabling strikes within 10 minutes of launch.

The missile system is intended for ground launch and designed to operate in high-threat environments with significant electromagnetic interference.

The latest statement by the MoD stated that the system will have a range exceeding 500km and a capability to carry a 200kg conventional warhead.

Plans also specify a maximum price of £800,000 per missile and an eventual production rate of ten systems per month.

The UK Government has stated the system will be able to fire multiple missiles quickly before withdrawing, but these capabilities remain unproven pending further development and testing.

While Project Nightfall was announced as part of the UK’s continuing military support for Ukraine, which has included deep strike one-way attack drones, MoD documentation confirms that industry partners only received detailed project requirements in December 2025.

The next steps involve contract competition and prototype development rather than immediate deployment.

Defence Readiness and Industry Minister Luke Pollard said: “These new long-range British missiles will keep Ukraine in the fight and give Putin another thing to worry about.

“In 2026, we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. Providing equipment to keep them in the fight today, whilst working to secure the peace tomorrow.”