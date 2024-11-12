Pictured: Reacher Large mobile X‐Band Satellite Ground Terminal, 17 November 2021. 22nd Signal Regiment Reacher Large creates a Large High-Capacity data stream, which can provide the main data feed site to site globally. Credit: Crown copyright/UK Ministry of Defence.

UK Strategic Command is beginning to update its terrestrial satellite communication (SATCOM) terminals on land and at sea.

A request for information (RFI) was released calling for industry offerings in the sphere of Maritime Military SATCOM Terminals at the end of October 2024.

Less than a week later, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) revealed it is also looking to replace the current High Resilience Military Satellite Communication Land Terminals through what it calls the Next Generation Land Terminal (Strategic) project.

Crucially, these terminals act as a channel for the British military’s global communications via its most significant space asset to date: the SKYNET constellation. SKYNET 5 are the most recent generation of military satellites; although the first of the next generation SKYNET 6A satellites is scheduled for launch in 2026.

Two Airbus technicians work on a commercial GEO satellite in Portsmouth clean room. Credit: Airbus Defence and Space

Pursuing flexibility in the electromagnetic spectrum

The government believe that as SKYNET 6 advances so should the capability of the military’s terminals.

While these stations already operate in a congested electromagnetic environment (EM) amid high vibration and shock conditions, the RFI touches on certain areas for improving Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary communications:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Increased performance in resilient X-band frequencies;

adoption of dual band systems (X and Ka) simultaneously;

and duplex operation (sending and receiving data between different systems simultaneously) in left and right hand circular polarisation.

These criteria explore ways for the services to operate flexibly across the EM spectrum. Services need to use more data in the battlespace than ever before, and this means they need to be able to manage the throughput with greater ease more quickly.

Electronic warfare (EW) in the EM spectrum is a decisive mode of operations as the Russians can attest. The use of EW capabilities by invading Russian forces against Ukraine have generated significant consternation among Western military officials, according to GlobalData intelligence. The comparative lack of investment and innovation has enabled the Russian state to gain a strategic advantage over its geopolitical rivals.

Whereas, the government has not expressly stated any specific guidelines for the new land terminals under the Next Generation Land Terminal (Strategic) project. However, the MoD have announced a market day on 3 December in Wiltshire, where it will relay its requirements.

Existing terminals

The Royal Signals is responsible for the provision of all of the British Army’s tactical satellite ground terminals, providing strategic and operational SATCOM for all land-based headquarters.

Reacher is the cornerstone of British Army SATCOM with mobile terminals delivering a range of services through robust, secure communciation links. There are three variants: Large, Medium and Royal Marine terminals. Large and Medium terminals are mounted on the Mowag Duro 3 vehicle. Likewise, there is also Talon, a lightweight deployable terminal.

Meanwhile the Navy uses the X-band SCOTPatrol 0.8m maritime satellite terminals. These are said to be deployed from the service’s minesweeper vessels.