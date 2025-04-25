The Chinook fleet is equipped with a fully integrated digital cockpit management system. Credit: Martin Hibberd/Shutterstock.

The UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) procurement arm Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) has integrated the Virtual Maintenance Trainer (VMT) into service at the Chinook Maintenance School located at RAF Odiham, Hampshire.

This digital training system is designed to support training of Royal Air Force (RAF) Chinook technicians with its advanced software and interactive capabilities.

The VMT, developed by Boeing Defence UK in collaboration with US subcontractor DiSTI, was delivered on time and within the £7m ($9.3m) budget.

The system includes large interactive touchscreens for classroom instruction and laptops for individual study, which can be used both on-site and in the field.

It features a 3D model of the Chinook aircraft and can simulate a range of faults for students to diagnose and repair.

This new training tool is expected to provide students an in-depth understanding, potentially reducing the time it takes for them to become fully qualified technicians.

The realism of the VMT is an advancement in the training programme for the RAF’s Chinook fleet.

DE&S Rotary Wing & Uncrewed Air Systems director Mark Langrill said: “Provision of this cutting edge Virtual Maintenance Trainer demonstrates a real investment in our personnel, leveraging technology to transform how the RAF trains its technicians, both in traditional classroom settings and remotely, to support Chinook operations.

“The system harnesses leading edge software to create a resource that will significantly enhance engineering training for years to come, with a clear upgrade path to ensure it replicates the real aircraft and remains relevant. The project serves as a prime example of collaborative efforts between industry partners, as well as Ministry of Defence teams at RAF Odiham and Defence Equipment and Support.”

The Chinook fleet is equipped with a fully integrated digital cockpit management system, the common avionics architecture system (CAAS) cockpit, and a digital automatic flight control system (DAFCS).

These systems, along with cargo-handling capabilities, enhance the aircraft’s mission performance and situational awareness.

Last year, the UK MoD announced that it was assessing the exhaust emissions of in-service helicopters.

This followed claims from service personnel regarding adverse effects from fuel and fumes, with an investigation initiated as confirmed by a senior government official in a parliamentary written response on 26 November 2024.

The UK’s Chinook fleet is stationed at RAF Odiham in Hampshire, providing the RAF with crucial heavy lift capabilities for a range of deployments.