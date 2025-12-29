The Foundation ‘Gap Year’ Scheme is designed to offer transferable skills. Credit: Government of UK.

The UK Armed Forces has confirmed plans to introduce a ‘Gap Year’ Foundation Scheme for young people from March 2026, aiming to provide up to 150 participants in its initial cohort with paid experience and training across the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

Recruitment for the first intake will begin in early 2026.

The Government has indicated plans to expand the scheme to more than 1,000 participants in future years, depending on demand.

The Foundation Scheme will deliver training intended to develop skills such as problem solving, teamwork and leadership.

Participants will have opportunities including basic military training and time at sea, with all activities designed to offer practical skills relevant both within and outside of the Armed Forces.

The programme does not require any service commitment beyond the year-long course.

Officials say the scheme is shaped by the model used by the Australian Defence Force’s ‘ADF Gap Year’ programme, which has operated for over ten years and was referenced in the latest UK Strategic Defence Review as an example for potential adoption.

The initiative sits within broader government plans related to national defence strategy this year, which emphasises greater public engagement with defence issues and aims to reinforce awareness of military roles.

UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said: “This is a new era for Defence, and that means opening up new opportunities for young people to experience and learn from our Armed Forces.

“This gap year scheme will give Britain’s young people a taste of the incredible skills and training on offer across the Army, Royal Navy and RAF. It’s part of our determination to reconnect society with our forces, and drive a whole of society approach to our nation’s defence.”

Sir Richard Knighton, head of the Armed Forces, recently called for a nationwide approach in response to a changing security environment.

Government representatives state that the Foundation Scheme is designed to offer transferable skills that would support national resilience and boost employability, such as practical logistics experience gained alongside Army supply chain specialists or engineering tasks on Royal Navy vessels.

Initially piloted on a limited scale, the gap year scheme is expected to increase capacity over time as interest grows.

