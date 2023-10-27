British Army Coldstream Guardsman and member of the Malaysian Army during a patrol in the Kuantan jungle, as part of Exercise Bersama Lima 23, on the 14th of October 2023. This is the latest UK military venture to the Indo-Pacific, a week before the UK House of Commons Defence Committee published a report criticising the UK Government’s inability to achieve the Indo-Pacific tilt strategy. Credit: UK Ministry of Defence.

The UK House of Commons Defence Committee has published a report decrying the country’s Indo-Pacific strategy on 24 October.

In 2021, the British Government committed to engage more deeply in the Indo-Pacific – a region it recognizes as a “global centre of strategic activity”. Britain began to strengthen its ties with countries that subscribe to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, which has become a focus of contention with China’s aggressive military posture and North Korea’s provocative nuclear missile threats.

Seven months ago, in the Integrated Review Refresh, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared that the UK has delivered the ambition of a greater Indo-Pacific presence.

The Government suggested it had achieved the tilt, “largely through non-military instruments – such as diplomacy, trade, development, technological exchange and engagement with regional organisations – accompanied by a modest initial increase in our regional defence presence.”

Despite these efforts, the Defence Committee does not share the same sentiment. Rather, their findings indicate

“With only a modest presence compared to allies, little to no fighting force in the region, and little by way of regular activity, UK Defence’s tilt to the Indo-Pacific is far from being achieved.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Building the UK’s regional presence

The UK has responded to the escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific by increasing military deployments to the region, such as its Littoral Response Group (LRG).

Since 2022, the offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey rapidly delivered crucial humanitarian aid to Tonga in January 2022, following an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Moreover, its sister vessel, HMS Tamar, carried out patrols to ensure the enforcement of United Nations sanctions against North Korea, thereby contributing to the rules-based international order.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the deployment of the LRG will “build on the achievements of the Carrier Strike Group [sent to the region in 2021, but has since returned] by demonstrating enduring UK interest and presence in the region”.

The Defence Committee compares this form of presence with that of the US and France.

“The UK’s regional military presence in the Indo-Pacific remains limited and the strategy to which it contributes is unclear.

“This contrasts to both the US—a global and Pacific power—and to France–a more comparable actor to the UK in terms of geography, scale, and military capability.

“Without a larger permanent presence, it is unlikely that the UK would be able to make a substantial contribution to allied efforts in the event of conflict in the region.

“In order to deliver this, the Government must make a choice as to whether it will increase resources in the region or rebalance current resources towards the Indo-Pacific.”

The UK Defence Committee report provides a map showing British, French and American presence in the Indo-Pacific. The UK is only present in Bahrain, Diego Garcia, Singapore and Brunei. Compared to a country such as France, a mid-level power not unlike the UK, this falls much shorter than the required presence for the fulfilment of the Indo-Pacific tilt. Credit: UK House of Commons Defence Committee report on UK Defence and the Indo-Pacific, 24 October 2023.

Assessing priority engagement in the region

The latest British military venture to the region came last week, when UK Armed Forces participated in a three-week exercise in Malaysia, where these services jointly operated with Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

While this show of military interoperability appears to represent a step in the right direction – much in line with the Government’s admiring, yet ambiguous rhetoric – Britain already has a relatively strong partnership with these four Indo-Pacific nations.

While it is useful for the UK to point to its relationships with these nations, the Defence Committee suggests that the UK’s relationship with other countries such as Japan and India are particularly strategic, and little has been achieved here.

“As Japan enhances its own defence posture,” whose budget GlobalData intelligence projects will grow up to $85.9bn by 2028, “the UK should build on these valuable commitments to continue strengthening UK–Japan defence co-operation and remain steadfast allies in the pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the Defence Committee claims.

“The UK should plan a programme of joint exercises with the Japanese Armed Forces and continue collaboration on science and technology programmes as part of the Hiroshima Accord.”

Similarly, the Committee adds that the UK ought to make headway with India to encourage the subcontinent to decouple from Russia.

“The Government should work to establish the UK as a top tier defence partner to India through greater government-to-government co-ordination, and by creating strategic industrial partnerships to provide greater opportunities for the UK defence industry. This should include supporting efforts by India to reduce its dependency on Russian military equipment.”