View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
July 25, 2022

UK DASA launches competition for cooperative missiles development

Cooperative missiles can communicate and share situational awareness for completing common objectives.

The UK Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) has launched a new competition seeking technologies that support the development of cooperative missiles.

DASA is running this themed competition, called ‘It’s Good for Missiles to Talk’, on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).

Dstl has provided around £800,000 for Phase I of this competition to fund multiple proposals.

With this competition, the DStl aims to identify and develop technologies that enable missiles to cooperate with each other for completing shared objectives.

‘It’s Good for Missiles to Talk’ will explore the technical possibilities of using inter-missile communication and cooperative behaviours to solve the challenges faced by the UK military.

This new category of missiles will also be capable of communicating with each other and sharing situational awareness.

The latest competition covers four major challenge areas, namely distributed target detection and identification; data processing onboard and between missiles; enhanced navigation through cooperation and application of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the DASA, the cooperative missile approach is potentially disruptive, as the technologies and sub-systems used in this missile system will be less complex than the existing designs while providing greater performance when working together.

In addition, cooperative missiles will help in identifying potential targets that are concealed or surrounded by trees, buildings and vegetation, making the process of identification and navigation challenging.

The new capability will also be beneficial in environments devoid of global navigation satellite services.

Related Companies
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile
CCP Gransden

Advanced Composites Design and Manufacturing Solutions

Visit Profile
Tactical Headsets Sweden AB

Patented Headsets For Any Noise Or Environment

Visit Profile

More from this topic

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology