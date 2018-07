The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible sale of the AIM-120D advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs) to the UK for an estimated $650m.

Requested by the UK Government, the proposed deal includes the sale of up to 200 AIM-120D missiles, in addition to containers, weapon system support and test equipment.

Approved by the US State Department, the sale includes the delivery of site surveying, repair and return support, spare parts, maintenance and personnel training.



“The AMRAAM missile is a versatile and proven weapon system that offers operational flexibility in a wide range of scenarios, including air-to-air and surface launches.”

The potential deal also includes engineering, logistics, and technical support services for the US Government and contractor.

Acquisition of the AIM-120D missiles will enable the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) to enhance its aircraft capabilities to ensure mutual defence, regional security and force modernisation, as well as improving US and Nato interoperability.

The deal will help increase the RAF’s ability to defend the country against future threats while contributing to future Nato operations.

Raytheon Missile Systems Company will serve as the principal contractor.

Capable of addressing all troop requirements, the AMRAAM missile is a versatile and proven weapon system that offers operational flexibility in a wide range of scenarios, including air-to-air and surface launches.

To date, the missile has been installed on to a number of aircraft such as F-16, F/A-18, Eurofighter Typhoon, Tornado and Harrier.