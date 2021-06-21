USAF’s UIPE Air 2PUG protective suit completes ground compatibility test

The aircrew demonstrated the operability of the new UIPE Air 2PUG chemical protective suit during simulated pre-flight and ground egress procedures. Credit: USAF / Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell.

The US Air Force (USAF) has announced the completion of the ongoing developmental and operational testing of the Uniform Integrated Protective Ensemble (UIPE) Air 2 Piece Under Garment (PUG).

The event was carried out by a joint military test team and concluded at Dyess Air Force Base (AFB) in Texas, US.

UIPE Air 2PUG is a two-piece carbon-based protective undergarment worn underneath the CWU-27/P flight suit.

This new defence system provides chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protection to aircrews in a toxic environment.

It offers better mobility, is more breathable and reduces the ‘thermal burden’ on troops.



USAF 317th Operational Support Squadron (OSS) commander lieutenant colonel Brent Gaylord said: “The joint ground test provided critical feedback from the user to the engineering and testing team.

“The 317th Airlift Wing utilised a full aircrew complement to include female aircrew members representative of our diverse crew force and ensuring all ergonomic factors are considered.

“Updating decade’s old equipment is an exciting process to be a part of and is critical to maintaining our qualitative advantage over global competitors as we continually pursue full-spectrum readiness.”

During the recent phase of testing, the UIPE Air 2PUG was tested on aircrews of C-130J Super Hercules from the 39th and 40th Airlift Squadrons.

AFOTEC Detachment 2 Aircrew Flight Equipment programme manager technical sergeant Bryce Gardner said: “This was the final ground compatibility test event.

“This test event went very well and the test team gathered all the required data because of the outstanding support received from the Dyess Aircrew Flight Equipment team and the participating C-130 aircrew.”

Once approved, the system will be fielded to all aircrew of airforce, navy, marine corps and army across fixed wing, rotary wing, ejection seat and large frame aircraft across the DoD.

Last month, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said it was testing the upgraded CBRN aircrew protection suit at Nellis AFB.