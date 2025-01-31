The Rafale, measuring 15.30m in length, is equipped to deploy an array of weaponry. Credit: Shoaib Ahmed Jan/Shutterstock.

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Ministry of Defence (MoD) has unveiled the inaugural Rafale fighter jet on 20 January 2025, consistent with the timeline stipulated in the contract with France’s Dassault Aviation.

This strategic deal with France will support the modernisation of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence fleet with new military technology to address evolving security challenges both regionally and globally.

This initial F4 variant of the Rafale will stay at Dassault Aviation’s Flight Test Centre to undergo a series of flight assessments.

These tests are in anticipation of the first batch of aircraft deliveries to the UAE Air Force, which are planned for the closing months of 2026.

An official ceremony held in France marked the aircraft’s presentation, which was attended by dignitaries including UAE Minister of State for Defence Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al-Mazroui and his French counterpart Sebastian Lucorno.

Armed Forces Supreme Commander president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The strategy of the Armed Forces focuses on the thoughtful acquisition of the latest weapons and equipment that are in line with the variables of future wars and technological and quality developments, which enhances the comprehensive combat efficiency of the country’s national defence system.”

The UAE’s previous procurement includes contracts for 80 Rafale jets featuring the F4 standard.

In addition, Dassault Aviation recently confirmed that 21 Rafale multirole fighters were confirmed for delivery in 2024, an increase from 13 in 2023.

The breakdown of these aircraft indicates that 14 will serve the French Armed Forces, while seven are designated for international clients.

The French Armed Forces have placed orders for numerous batches of Rafale fighters, totalling 234 aircraft to be distributed between the French Air and Space Force and the French Navy.

The Rafale, measuring 15.30 metres in length, is equipped to deploy an array of weaponry.

This includes the Meteor air-to-air missile, MICA missiles for beyond visual range engagements, and the Hammer system for extended range precision strikes.

Additionally, it can launch the Scalp long-range cruise missile, the AM39 Exocet anti-ship missile, among others.