The UAE MoD reported the loss of two armed forces members during national duty following attacks from Iran. Credit: cunaplus/Shutterstock.com.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) air defence forces have engaged a total of 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,627 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) since the beginning of Iranian attacks, according to official reports.

Israel and the US launched a military operation dubbed Operation Epic Fury against Iran on 28 February 2026, and the conflict has continued into its third week with no sign of de-escalation.

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On 16 March 2026, the Ministry of Defence UAE said that its air defence systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and 21 UAVs launched from Iran.

The missile and drone strikes on that date resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE armed forces while on duty.

Five other fatalities were confirmed among foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine.

Authorities reported that 145 individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe during these incidents.

The injured included citizens of the UAE as well as residents from Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, and Sweden.

Media sources indicated that Fujairah port, UAE’s largest port and oil storage site along with Dubai International Airport faced additional drone strikes on 16 March 2026.

The Ministry of Defence stated it remains “fully prepared” to address any threats and said it will respond firmly to “any attempts” to undermine state security.

In neighbouring Qatar, the country’s Ministry of Defence reported an attack involving 14 ballistic missiles and several drones launched from Iran on 16 March 2026.

The state-run Qatar News Agency reported that Qatari Armed Forces intercepted all drones and 13 of the missiles; one missile landed in an uninhabited area without causing casualties.

Last week, Australia announced plans to deploy an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft along with Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to the Gulf region in support of partners and civilian protection efforts. The shipment of AMRAAMs is intended for use by the UAE.

Earlier this month, media reports indicated that Gulf countries requested advanced air defence and anti-drone systems from Italy amid escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel and the US.