The Timely Warning and Interception with Space-based Theater surveillance (TWISTER) capability project has received key European approval.

The European Union Council approved the TWISTER missile defence project for development under the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) initiative.

Supported by five European nations, the project will develop a multi-role interceptor to tackle emerging threats.

The project team aims to make the interceptor available by 2030.

The proposed endo-atmospheric interceptor is expected to provide the capability to handle threats such as hypersonic cruise missiles, hypersonic gliders, and manoeuvring intermediate-range ballistic missiles.



It will also address next-generation fighter aircraft. European defence firm MBDA will contribute to the development of the land and sea-based interceptor.

MBDA said that the interceptor will form a major component in the contribution to Nato’s territorial, population and armed forces defence mission.

The project will be supported by the European Defence Fund. It will meet the EU’s expectations in missile defence.

MBDA CEO Éric Béranger said: “MBDA enthusiastically welcomes the council’s decision and will commit all its energy and extensive missile defence experience in future collaborative and cross-border R&T and R&D activities.

“This next-generation interceptor project provides a unique opportunity for Europeans to converge their efforts in the field of missile defence and to secure sovereignty in an area vital to their strategic autonomy.

“These high-end interceptors are technologically demanding and their development will represent a qualitative leap forward for Europe’s entire missile sector. Our industrial model as a European champion gives us the critical mass necessary to deliver this challenging project through cooperation with our European industrial partners.”

The company stated that it will utilise advanced technologies to build capability.

The TWISTER project seeks to improve European capability to detect, track and tackle evolving and complex missile threats.