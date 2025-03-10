Bayraktar KIZILELMA is outfitted with an AESA radar. Credit: © BAYKAR TECH.

Türkiye-based Baykar has confirmed a successful aerodynamics system identification test of its Bayraktar KIZILELMA uncrewed fighter jet.

The drone, funded entirely by Baykar’s own financial resources, continues to progress through its planned series of tests. The project commenced in 2021.

The prototype, designated PT3 with tail number TC-OZB3, took off from the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Çorlu, Tekirdağ, and executed a sequence of aerodynamic system identification tasks.

Leveraging insights from earlier prototypes, Baykar notes that it has made several enhancements to the production prototype of Bayraktar KIZILELMA.

These improvements encompass both structural and avionics architecture upgrades.

Additionally, the aircraft has flown with an alternative engine equipped with an afterburner.

Bayraktar KIZILELMA is outfitted with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, which bolsters its situational awareness and equipping it to undertake complex missions, notes the company

The aircraft, bearing tail number TC-OZB, emerged from the production line on 14 November 2022 and was promptly dispatched to the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center.

Following rapid completion of ground tests, it embarked on its initial flight on the same day.

On 1 May 2023, Bayraktar KIZILELMA joined a fleet formation flight with the F-16 fighter jet SOLOTURK and the Turkish Stars, comprised of F-5 aircraft, soaring over Istanbul.

Baykar has used its own resources for its projects since its establishment and has seen 83% of its revenue stem from exports since starting its UAV research and development in 2003.

In 2023, Baykar’s exports reached $1.8bn (TL65.8bn).

The company has secured export agreements with 34 countries for the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and with 11 countries for the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV, bringing the total number of countries with agreements to 36.