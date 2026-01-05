SİPER 1 is Türkiye’s nationally developed and indigenous long-range area air and missile defense system. Credit: © ASELSAN A.Ş.

Türkiye has completed an acceptance test for the battery delivery of its domestically developed long-range air and missile defence system, SİPER 1, at the Sinop Test Centre in northern Türkiye.

The exercise involved the simultaneous presence of friendly and hostile aircraft in the airspace to assess system performance under realistic operational conditions.

This firing marks the conclusion of acceptance activities for the battery-level elements of SİPER 1, also known as SİPER Block-1.

The tested components included the Fire Control Center, Fire Control Radar, Missile Launching System, and Missile. The recent test did not utilise the Fleet Control Center or Search Radar.

ASELSAN’s radar technology and command, control, and fire control capabilities were examined during this battery-level firing.

Officials confirmed that the system’s long-range interception ability was verified and that operational maturity was achieved.

“Our long-range regional air defence system SİPER-1, whose mass production process continues without slowing down, has successfully completed the firing test activity for autonomous battery acceptance,” Turkish Defence Industries secretary professor Dr. Haluk Gorgun said in a LinkedIn post.

SİPER Block-1 features a range exceeding 100 kilometres, measures 5.4 metres in length with a diameter of 370 millimetres, and utilises a high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

It uses global positioning system guidance supported by inertial navigation with data link and an active radar seeker.

The canister measures 6,450 x 850 x 800 millimetres and fits both Block-1 and Block-2 variants.

In September of the previous year, Türkiye also conducted a successful test firing of the SIPER-1D long-range air defence missile from a naval vertical launch system.

This launch from the National Vertical Launch System (MIDLAS) marked what officials considered a significant development in the country’s maritime defence strategy under its “Blue Homeland” doctrine, Türkiye Today reported.

