Turkish Air Force F-16 aircraft. Credit: EvrenKalinbacak/Shutterstock.

The Turkish Air Force has integrated a domestically produced electronic warfare system, the F-16 Electronic Support Pod (EDPOD), into its inventory.

The system, created by the TUBITAK Informatics and Information Security Research Center (BILGEM), completed tests flight against actual radar systems, Türkiye Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said in a post on X.

Fully designed and developed from local resources, the EDPOD system can identify, categorise, document, and pinpoint radar signals from various enemy radars involved in target detection, tracking, missile guidance, and illumination, according to local newspaper Türkiye Today.

This indigenous development aims to decrease Türkiye’s reliance on international defence technology.

“Developed to reduce our country’s dependence on foreign defence technologies, EDPOD has provided a strategic contribution to our electronic warfare capabilities,” Kacir said.

The EDPOD is equipped with both narrowband and wideband receivers, enabling it to detect multiple threats concurrently.

The system’s analytical capabilities allow for comprehensive signal parameter assessment, facilitating the creation of an electronic order of battle for electronic warfare operation planning, the newspaper added.

Additionally, EDPOD can archive extensive raw signal data for detailed post-mission analysis and facilitate real-time threat data sharing through Link-16 with ground forces and other airborne systems.

This significantly improves situational awareness for F-16 pilots and aids in synchronized electronic warfare strategies.

“I congratulate all our colleagues who contributed to this effort and thank the Ministry of National Defense and the Presidency of Defense Industries for paving the way for the development of national systems,” Kacir added.

