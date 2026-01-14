The transfer ceremony of a C-130H Hercules aircraft to the Tunisian Air Force at Sidi Ahmed Air Base in Bizerte. Credit: U.S. Department of State.

The US government delivered a C-130H Hercules aircraft to the Tunisian Air Force in a formal event held at Sidi Ahmed Air Base in Bizerte.

The occasion brought together officials from both countries, including United States Ambassador Bill Bazzi and Tunisia Minister of National Defense Khaled Sehili.

The arrival of the C-130H Hercules forms part of ongoing efforts by the US to support the modernisation and operational capabilities of the Tunisian Air Force, a statement released by the US Embassy in Tunisia stated.

The added airlift capability is expected to support Tunisia’s participation in joint exercises, airlift and security missions, and regional rapid response operations.

Ambassador Bazzi said, “This aircraft represents another step forward in the long and trusted partnership between the United States and Tunisia. Enhancing Tunisia’s airlift capacity strengthens our shared ability to support regional stability, cooperative security efforts, and humanitarian assistance.”

The US and Tunisia have worked together for over 40 years on C-130 operations, training, and maintenance, with this delivery marking another development in their military partnership.

Lockheed Martin signed a contract with Tunisia in March 2010 to supply two C-130J Super Hercules airlifters. Lockheed Martin delivered the first C-130J to Tunisia in April 2013. The second aircraft was delivered in December 2014.

The latest transfer is the fourth C-130 aircraft the US government has provided to Tunisia since 2021.

The C-130H Hercules reaches speeds up to 366mph at 20,000 feet (ft), has a ceiling of 23,000ft with a payload of 19,090 kilograms (kg), according to technical data provided by the US Air Force.

The aircraft also has a maximum take-off weight of 69,750kg for the E/H models.