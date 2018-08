Triumph Group (TGI) has received a contract extension from Lockheed Martin to supply exhaust screens for use on the blocker doors of F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft.

The company will manufacture the titanium hot form machined exhaust screens at its Aerospace Structures Fabrication facility located in Hot Springs, Arkansas, US.

The original contract was awarded to Triumph in 2013 and involves the design, manufacture and testing of complex forming solutions from titanium.



“The F-35 fighter jet is equipped with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity and range.”

TGI manufactures sheet metal parts and assemblies using metal forming techniques and other manufacturing processes.

It provides fabricated materials for use in the aerospace and defence industry.

Triumph Aerospace Structures executive vice-president Pete Wick said: “The F-35 is the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft ever built and we are very proud of the role it will play in enabling the men and women in uniform to execute their mission and return home safe.”

Its ability to collect, analyse and share data enhances all airborne, surface and ground-based assets in the battlespace according to Lockheed Martin.

TGI provides design, engineering, as well as manufacturing, repair and overhaul of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems.

In a separate development, the company sold its aircraft structural components manufacturing arm Triumph Structures East Texas to Merritt Preferred Components for an undisclosed amount.