FAA’s F-16 fleet flies in formation above Argentina. Credit: Top Aces.

Top Aces’ US subsidiary has secured a contract valued at $33.2m to provide F-16 pilot training for the Argentine Air Force (FAA), as first batch of aircraft arrived from Denmark.

The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (ESS) awarded the contract, which will be managed by the US Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron (AFSAT).

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The agreement covers an initial two-year period of comprehensive pilot training, with an option to extend for a third year.

Top Aces will deliver a programme that includes academic instruction, simulator sessions, and live-fly training across various F-16 mission sets.

The curriculum spans basic qualification through advanced roles such as Flight Lead and Instructor Pilot upgrades.

Top Aces US Group president Steve Haase said: “Top Aces is honoured to be selected by the FAA to develop this advanced airpower capability. Our instructor pilots bring extensive US Air Force backgrounds, each with more than 20 years of service and an average of over 2,300 flight hours in the F-16.

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“Having built a fully operational F-16 enterprise from the ground up, Top Aces is uniquely positioned to train the next generation of Argentine combat leaders on their new and highly capable F-16 platform.”

In March 2024, Denmark and Argentina signed an agreement in Buenos Aires for the transfer of 24 Danish F-16s.

The first six aircraft arrived at Río Cuarto (Cordoba) in December 2025, with subsequent batches of six scheduled for arrival each December through 2028.

Top Aces was chosen due to its operational and technical experience with the F-16 platform and its history supporting international air training programmes. Training will take place at FAA air bases in Argentina, using the nation’s own F-16 aircraft.

This approach tailors instruction to meet FAA mission requirements and specific aircraft configurations as the fleet is delivered.

Top Aces Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme manager Patrick “Mongo” McClelland said: “By deploying our experienced instructors directly to Argentina, we provide seamless training from basic through instructor levels – optimising student proficiency and progression to efficiently deliver a cost-effective, operationally-relevant solution that directly supports Argentina’s national defence objectives.”