The integration of Top Aces’ constructive wingman into the F-16 AAF was executed by CTSi Credit: © Top Aces Inc.

Top Aces, in partnership with EpiSci, Coherent Technical Services (CTSi), and Seger Aviation, has introduced its AI-driven autonomous constructive wingman designed for the Red Air industry.

This development aims to mirror the flight dynamics and tactical manoeuvres of sophisticated adversary aircraft within a live-virtual-constructive (LVC) training framework.

The integration of Top Aces’ constructive wingman into the F-16 Advanced Aggressor Fighters (AAF) was executed by CTSi, leveraging the open-architecture Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS) and powered by EpiSci’s AI technology.

The AAMS Hands-On Throttle and Stick (HOTAS) interface enables Top Aces’ pilots to command the wingman formations and manoeuvres, aligning them with the F-16s to present beyond visual range (BVR) targeting challenges for fifth-generation fighter pilots.

Top Aces president Russ Quinn said: “The introduction of a constructive wingman marks a revolutionary achievement and sets a new precedent in the ADAIR industry.

“Integrating AI-driven constructive wingmen will enhance the effectiveness of our training programs by adding complexity and mass challenges to Beyond Visual Range (BVR) targeting for our customers, while still providing the unique benefits of training against live, highly manoeuvrable 4th Generation fighters.”

In the training scenarios, each wingman is represented as an adversary Link-16 track, which augments the number of BVR adversaries and optimises training segments at a lower cost.

Following the successful completion of operational testing and evaluation, Top Aces is set to broaden its constructive wingman concept by incorporating additional training capabilities for its clients.

The advancements in control, autonomy, and interface from this initiative are expected to pave the way for future uncrewed collaborative adversary platforms.

EpiSci president Dan Javorsek said: “Having flown every 4th and 5th Generation fighter, classified prototypes, and demonstrators, I know firsthand the challenges and opportunities AI brings to air combat.

“This is the future of air combat training.”

This follows the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s award of a framework agreement to AEC Skyline and Top Aces for advanced Adversary Air (ADAIR) training services.

The collaboration between AEC Skyline and Top Aces seeks to enhance the training for the Netherlands’ Air Combat, Air Mobility, and Defense Helicopter Commands under a proof of concept scheme.